Scientific Proof of the Resurrection - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.133 with Fr. Chris Alar
Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Mar 28, 2024


As Catholics, we believe in the Resurrection of Christ from a theological point of view. But those who don't have faith want to see proof of the Resurrection. So does any exist? Father Chris Alar, MIC, shares the powerful truth. Then watch a clip from the movie "Love and Mercy: Faustina" that shows the amazing connection between the Shroud of Turin and the Image of Divine Mercy.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine


