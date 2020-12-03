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Η ΕΠΙΣΤΡΟΦΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΤΕΜΗ ΣΩΡΡΑ!
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71 views • December 03, 2020
Σχολιάζουμε, παρακολουθώντας την ΠΡΩΤΗ ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΤΕΜΗ ΣΩΡΡΑ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΟΦΥΛΑΚΙΣΗ ΤΟΥ...
Δεοντολογικώς κρίνω να τον ακούσουμε προσεκτικά, πριν παρελάσουν όλα τα Ελλάνια φυντάνια του στην έρευνα που θα τα αποκαλύψει σε λίγες μέρες...
Δεοντολογικώς κρίνω να τον ακούσουμε προσεκτικά, πριν παρελάσουν όλα τα Ελλάνια φυντάνια του στην έρευνα που θα τα αποκαλύψει σε λίγες μέρες...
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