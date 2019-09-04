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Shock and Awe – Part 3 The terror factory. Manufactured wars
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93 views • September 04, 2019
With the 9/11 anniversary just around the corner, I would like to share this documentary series I put together a few years ago, about 911, which clearly shows that the official story is false.
I would appreciate it if you would share it. Thanks
Here is a comment from a group that I am in.
Lindsay
Admin
Hey, Allan ! I watched your documentary on 9/11 last night and this morning. It’s really really really good!!! I highly recommend it!!
I watched the whole thing!!! This is a great documentary. I hope everyone interested in 9/11 info checks it out. Major respect to you for putting together such an opus of info.
I would appreciate it if you would share it. Thanks
Here is a comment from a group that I am in.
Lindsay
Admin
Hey, Allan ! I watched your documentary on 9/11 last night and this morning. It’s really really really good!!! I highly recommend it!!
I watched the whole thing!!! This is a great documentary. I hope everyone interested in 9/11 info checks it out. Major respect to you for putting together such an opus of info.
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