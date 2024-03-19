Israeli Army Raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF release Drone footage

Israeli army raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF
IDF releases footage of yet another raid on Gaza's largest hospital where it claims Hamas militants regrouped and fired on Israeli forces from inside the hospital.
Sharing from RT
Adding... The occupation army has abducted Al-Jazeera correspondent, Ismail Al-Ghoul, and a number of medical personnel immediately after they stormed Al-Shifa Hospital at 3 AM.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.