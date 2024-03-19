Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Army Raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF release Drone footage
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
14 views
Published 15 hours ago

Israeli army raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF

IDF releases footage of yet another raid on Gaza's largest hospital where it claims Hamas militants regrouped and fired on Israeli forces from inside the hospital.

Sharing from RT

Adding...  The occupation army has abducted Al-Jazeera correspondent, Ismail Al-Ghoul, and a number of medical personnel immediately after they stormed Al-Shifa Hospital at 3 AM.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket