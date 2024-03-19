Israeli Army Raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF release Drone footage

Israeli army raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF

IDF releases footage of yet another raid on Gaza's largest hospital where it claims Hamas militants regrouped and fired on Israeli forces from inside the hospital.

Adding... The occupation army has abducted Al-Jazeera correspondent, Ismail Al-Ghoul, and a number of medical personnel immediately after they stormed Al-Shifa Hospital at 3 AM.





