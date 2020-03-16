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Dominion Tank Police - Anime Quick Review
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7 views • March 16, 2020
Here's a fun show from the late 80's about a distopian future. The year 2010.
https://myanimelist.net/anime/1151/Dominion
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/encyclopedia/anime.php?id=541
Transcript:
Dominion Tank Police
In the future,
the year 2010,
The police have tanks.
Leona is new to the force
and builds her own tank, Bonaparte.
From the creator of Ghost in the Shell,
this action comedy features
catgirl strippers,
super soldiers,
"enhanced interrogation",
dildo mines,
and a city shrouded in disease.
It's a fun action romp with a devil may care swagger.
The 4 episodes are relatively self contained, plot-wise.
Enjoy it for the world building, colorful characters and explosions.
Dominion Tank Police
Allegedly, you can tell the catgirls apart by their ear length.
'Till next time, later.
https://myanimelist.net/anime/1151/Dominion
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/encyclopedia/anime.php?id=541
Transcript:
Dominion Tank Police
In the future,
the year 2010,
The police have tanks.
Leona is new to the force
and builds her own tank, Bonaparte.
From the creator of Ghost in the Shell,
this action comedy features
catgirl strippers,
super soldiers,
"enhanced interrogation",
dildo mines,
and a city shrouded in disease.
It's a fun action romp with a devil may care swagger.
The 4 episodes are relatively self contained, plot-wise.
Enjoy it for the world building, colorful characters and explosions.
Dominion Tank Police
Allegedly, you can tell the catgirls apart by their ear length.
'Till next time, later.
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