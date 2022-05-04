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Roe Dead? Cautious Optimism! Here’s How To Proceed in Prayer
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14 views • May 04, 2022
The breach of solemn duty of the United States Supreme Court could be a foreshadowing of one of the greatest legal, moral & political reversals in American history. However, even if this draft majority decision becomes an official ruling, abortion mills in Blue States will only double-down in committing murder. So, there is much more work to be done. Graham Ledger offers key perspective and insight in what could be one of God’s greatest answers to our decades-long prayers to preserve life. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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