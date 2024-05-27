Create New Account
Soldiers of the 'Wagner' PMC and the Malian army repelled attacks by al-Qaeda militants from JNIM in the Mordia region - Death to about 30 Militants
 Soldiers of the Wagner PMC and the Malian army (Mali) repelled attacks by al-Qaeda militants from JNIM in the Mordia region.

About 30 militants were killed, a large number of weapons and motorcycles were captured. 

Cynthia... Photos of dead were shown, think they are too bad to post.

