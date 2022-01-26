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Canada Medicine Hat Alberta Jan 24th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
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91 views • January 26, 2022
Canada Medicine Hat Alberta Jan 24th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
Live With Laura-Lynn Tyler
https://rumble.com/vt7kc8-convoy-for-freedom-medicine-hat.html
Convoy For Freedom - Medicine Hat
Mid-day of Day 2 and we find ourselves in Medicine Hat.
All of my content is completely, 100% viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness and generosity to keep information like this coming!
Live With Laura-Lynn Tyler
https://rumble.com/vt7kc8-convoy-for-freedom-medicine-hat.html
Convoy For Freedom - Medicine Hat
Mid-day of Day 2 and we find ourselves in Medicine Hat.
All of my content is completely, 100% viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness and generosity to keep information like this coming!
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