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Dr Beck’s Colloidal Silver Generator circuit Overview.
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115 views • February 20, 2022
Dr Beck’s Colloidal Silver Generator circuit : For Experienced Electronic Technicians Build At Your Own Risk.
Circuit Is Rated At 27VDC @1.5ma As Per Original Schematic.
Can Be Powered By (3) 9v Battery Or 12vdv -24vdc Power Supply .
Dr Bob Beck’s Original Schematic link :https://www.bobbeck.com/pdfs/build-your-own.pdf
My Etsy Store :
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1190971635/constant-current-colloidal-silver?ref=listing_published_alert
Circuit Is Rated At 27VDC @1.5ma As Per Original Schematic.
Can Be Powered By (3) 9v Battery Or 12vdv -24vdc Power Supply .
Dr Bob Beck’s Original Schematic link :https://www.bobbeck.com/pdfs/build-your-own.pdf
My Etsy Store :
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1190971635/constant-current-colloidal-silver?ref=listing_published_alert
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