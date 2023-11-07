THE DINOSAUR CAKE!
Published 20 hours ago
DAMON IS ONE YEAR OLD!
Birthday Parties for one-year-olds are mostlty an adult affair! A one-year-old has not yet figured out what all the fuss is about! After all, he is learninjg cool stuff like trying to walk and talk! As a result, he does all kinds of silly things at the party. He decorates his face with cake, smears up the windows, and hears singing "Happy Birthday Damon" for the first time! The cat waits for the opportunity to lick icing off the window, where the boy conveniently puts it!
Enjoy the show!
