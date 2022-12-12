Create New Account
China Poses ‘Most Comprehensive and Serious Challenge’ to America, New Defense Strategy Says
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/502315

摘要：Secretary of Defense declared that the key theme of the New Defense Strategy is the need to sustain and strengthen US deterrence with PRC as pacing challenge. PRC is most comprehensive and serious challenge since PRC is the only competitor with both the intention to reshape the international order and increasingly the power to do so. NDS describes Russia as an acute threat but not capable of systematically challenging USA in long term. USA is seamlessly integrating its deterrence efforts to make a basic truth crystal clear to any potential fault that the cost of aggression against USA or allies and partners far outweigh any conceivable gains. USA is ready to defend democracy and freedom.

Keywords
