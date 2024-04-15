2 Corinthians 4:7-18 A Vessel for God’s Glory

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 4:7-18 with a message entitled: A Vessel for God’s Glory

We will look at what it means to be a vessel for the Lord. We carry the treasure of the Gospel message and the Word of God.

We will also look at how our life here is just temporal compared to the eternal in what happens after death.

Knowing that we will live forever with God in a place without sin and suffering can help us live above the pain we face in this life.









Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au







