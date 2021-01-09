Psychiatrists will often tell you that your child has emotional problems or a brain dysfunction that is incurable, and that he or she must take drugs to "manage" it.Millions of children are given psych labels for normal childhood behavior and prescribed psych drugs that drive them to commit violent acts and suicide. This is the psychiatrist at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.There is the term “scientific,” often used by psychiatry to add legitimacy to its pronouncements. According to the World Book Dictionary, the word implies “systematic; accurate; exact.”Those characteristics have nothing to do with psychiatry or, for that matter, its cousin, psychology.What about the word “medications?” Does it ease your mind by conjuring up images of some benign cough syrup prescribed by a kindly family doctor? Nothing could be further from the truth. A psychiatric medication is a very powerful addictive drug.One prevailing psychiatric theory (key to psychotropic drug sales) is that mental disorders result from a chemical imbalance in the brain.Psychiatry completely ignores this weight of scientific evidence, preferring to assign all blame to illnesses and supposed “chemical imbalances” in the brain that have never been proven to exist, and limits all practice to brutal treatments that have done nothing but permanently damage the brain and the individual.Misled by drug marketing efforts, 100 million people worldwide take psychotropic drugs, convinced they are correcting a physical or chemical imbalance in their body. In reality, they are taking substances so dangerous their side effects range from hallucinations to psychosis and suicide.How did psychiatrists and drug companies succeed in convincing millions of medical doctors to prescribe their powerful psychoactive drugs to a hundred million people?Indoctrinating physicians begins at medical conferences—conferences frequently paid for by drug companies.Respectable journals also publish studies written by drug company ghostwriters, falsely credited to prominent psychiatrists who are paid to put their names on it.The drug industry now spends $22 billion a year marketing to doctors to increase prescriptions—an astonishing 90% of its marketing budget.As a result, medical professionals worldwide are handing out psychotropic drugs, assured that they are safe and necessary by the “experts” in the field—psychiatrists.But early on, psychiatrists and the pharmaceutical companies realized that promoting to doctors was not enough.How could they reach their target demographic—the end user—and drive them into doctor’s offices to demand these drugs?In the United States, drug advertising on television accounts for fifty-five percent of the pharmaceutical industry’s Direct to Consumer advertising budget.It is therefore no surprise that media conglomerates are loathe to bite the hand that feeds them.That is how psychiatrists and drug companies have been able to use every communication outlet they can influence to drum out one single, relentless message: “You are sick, we’ve got the answer, and ask your doctor.”But they are not satisfied only with media campaigns.So their next strategy is: How do you convince even more people to take psychotropic drugs all the while remaining a hidden influence?If you know what to look for, you will find hidden drug marketing campaigns practically everywhere.Many of these campaigns come from industry‑funded front groups operated by psychiatrists but posing as compassionate patient support groups.Of all these programs, one of the most successful is the benevolent‑sounding mental health screening campaign; it uses broad‑based psychiatric screening questionnaires to diagnose common life situations such as sadness, nervousness and occasional loneliness.Citizen groups and responsible government officials should work together to expose and abolish psychiatry’s hidden manipulation of society.Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine