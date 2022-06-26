Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian Interrupted by Anti-CCP Protesters During Speech

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https://gnews.org/post/pcnu9708
06/24/2022 Sky News host Chris Kenny says there was a “good protest” in Sydney today as activists interrupted Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian at an address at the University of Technology Sydney，and China’s ambassador made a frankly ludicrous claim about freedom of speech. Because imagine what would have happened to the protesters had they done the same thing in Beijing