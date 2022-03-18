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English Reaction by head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov for the capture of the Ukrainian Journalist who call for genocide of Russians & murder of Russian Children. - 031722
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110 views • March 18, 2022
10 million rubles for capture!
The head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov (https://t.me/medien_ecke/617) has promised the Russian military, Rosgvardians and residents of Ukraine 10 million rubles for the capture of the Ukrainian journalist who contributed to the genocide of Russians and called for the murder of Russian children.
The head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov (https://t.me/medien_ecke/617) has promised the Russian military, Rosgvardians and residents of Ukraine 10 million rubles for the capture of the Ukrainian journalist who contributed to the genocide of Russians and called for the murder of Russian children.
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