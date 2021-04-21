The Eleven Reasons For the Americans to Take Down the CCP

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In the GTV live broadcast on April 11, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo listed 11 reasons for Americans to take down the CCP. He also disclosed that the US military intelligence had shown that 80% of Americans wanted to hold the communist China accountable and about 70% of Americans believed that there was going to be a war between the US and the CCP.