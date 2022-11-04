Create New Account
Chinese Local Governments Start Issuing Bonds in Hong Kong Amid Cash Shortage
Published 19 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/507208


Summary：11/03/2022 The governments of China's Hainan and Shenzhen start issuing bonds in Hong Kong, which they claim would help strengthen Hong Kong's position as a sustainable finance hub. But in the views of experts, they believe that the local Chinese governments are financially tight, so they have begun to use Hong Kong to raise overseas funds, in addition to issuing bonds in the mainland.

