Pakistan Strikes inside Iran, but seems they Targeted Balochistan Liberation Army Militant Positions

Pakistan strikes inside Iran, but it seems they targeted Balochistan Liberation Army militant positions.

The Baluch Liberation Front confirms the attacks by the Pakistani armed forces against their camps near the city of Saravan and vows revenge

Adding after, views from Rybar:

All this fuss in relations between Iran and Pakistan, which have always been characterized by mutually beneficial cooperation, really looks suspicious .

📌 What is especially strange is that this happened because of some extremists from a small terrorist group that has been annoying both for years. Both countries do not need such an escalation.

But from the point of view of the consequences, we are now seeing a total closure of borders and an increase in the grouping of troops in these areas. And China’s mediation participation looks quite reasonable, taking into account the financial interests of the Celestial Empire , and it is also no coincidence.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is at its final stage, the safety of which is constantly being questioned by the Baloch people. And establishing at least some kind of stability will benefit the Chinese.

And Remarks from Pepe Escobar on X:

