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The Truth About Sex: Facts You Won't Believe Are True!
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121 views • September 16, 2021
Some shocking trends regarding sexual activity and life outcomes - including the alarming reason why you haven’t already heard this information. There is a mind-blowing correlation in this presentation that you’ve never seen before - and it's important that you know about it!
In the first part of “The Truth About Sex” series, Stefan Molyneux looks at first age of sexual activity, the number of sexual partners, single mothers, abortion, sexually transmitted diseases, stable marriage, child maltreatment, divorce, crime and happiness statistics.
What is the truth about sex – and what information do you need to know before playing the big person’s game which makes real people? Upcoming “The Truth About Sex” presentations will include a look at r/k reproductive strategies, polyamory/monogamy, porn, the impact of fatherlessness and much much more!
Sources
http://www.fdrurl.com/marriage-sexual-partners-study
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr48/nvs48_16.pdf
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr64/nvsr64_01.pdf
https://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/families.html
https://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/children.html
http://www.ucrdatatool.gov/index.cfm
http://www.statcan.gc.ca/pub/11-630-x/2015001/c-g/desc1-eng.htm
http://www.stats.gov.nl.ca/statistics/population/PDF/Annual_Pop_Prov.PDF
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/nvsr.htm
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/marriage_divorce_tables.htm
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nsfg/nsfg_cycle5.htm
http://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/opre/nis4_report_congress_full_pdf_jan2010.pdf
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=zD9p0pSBBv4C&;pg=PA59#v=onepage&q&f=false
http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1926/07/the-russian-effort-to-abolish-marriage/306295/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
In the first part of “The Truth About Sex” series, Stefan Molyneux looks at first age of sexual activity, the number of sexual partners, single mothers, abortion, sexually transmitted diseases, stable marriage, child maltreatment, divorce, crime and happiness statistics.
What is the truth about sex – and what information do you need to know before playing the big person’s game which makes real people? Upcoming “The Truth About Sex” presentations will include a look at r/k reproductive strategies, polyamory/monogamy, porn, the impact of fatherlessness and much much more!
Sources
http://www.fdrurl.com/marriage-sexual-partners-study
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr48/nvs48_16.pdf
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr64/nvsr64_01.pdf
https://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/families.html
https://www.census.gov/hhes/families/data/children.html
http://www.ucrdatatool.gov/index.cfm
http://www.statcan.gc.ca/pub/11-630-x/2015001/c-g/desc1-eng.htm
http://www.stats.gov.nl.ca/statistics/population/PDF/Annual_Pop_Prov.PDF
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/nvsr.htm
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/marriage_divorce_tables.htm
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nsfg/nsfg_cycle5.htm
http://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/opre/nis4_report_congress_full_pdf_jan2010.pdf
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=zD9p0pSBBv4C&;pg=PA59#v=onepage&q&f=false
http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1926/07/the-russian-effort-to-abolish-marriage/306295/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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