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"Putin's Secret Weapon" that will destroy Europe: Ukrainian Refugees
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192 views • April 18, 2022
Posted 18April2022 iEarlGrey: ""Putin's Secret Weapon" that will destroy Europe: Ukrainian Refugees - Inside Russia Report"
"“Putin’s real weapon against Europe is not missiles, not gas for rubles, and not even Russia Today. The real weapon is the millions of Ukrainian refugees who, in a few weeks, Ukrainianized the best European cities and turned them into real pigsties." :
"“Putin’s real weapon against Europe is not missiles, not gas for rubles, and not even Russia Today. The real weapon is the millions of Ukrainian refugees who, in a few weeks, Ukrainianized the best European cities and turned them into real pigsties." :
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