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Things the left don't want you to remember!
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16 views • December 19, 2019
Were you born before 1992? Remember all the problems that the Israeli Leftest created? Remember the "Disengagement from Gaza and all the missiles from Hamas? Remember all the Corruption and not being able to get a Phone for 7 months?
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