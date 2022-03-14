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Deep State Deception: News Outlets Cover Up Ukraine Bio-Labs
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1332 views • March 14, 2022
President Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan and other US officials met today with high-level Chinese officials to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. News reports described the seven-hour meeting as intense. It was reported that Mr. Sullivan warned Beijing it would face severe consequences if China helps Russia circumvent Western-imposed economic sanctions on Russia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/14/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/14/22
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