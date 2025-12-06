Jacob’s Stone and Jesus / Yeshua

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2025 Vayetze torah portion.
Other videos cited:
God the Rock and the Gospel in the Song of Moses - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRDX7WiUGBQ
The LORD is One. What is One? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tj9M5OH5cE&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=15
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 28:10-22
John 10:27-30
Genesis 2:21-22; 4:16-18; 8:20-21; 11:1-4
Matthew 16:13-19
Psalm 118:21-24
Matthew 21:42-46
Acts 4:8-12
Ephesians 5:22-24
Colossians 1:15-18
