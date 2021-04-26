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The Death of The Testator ~ # 2
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20 views • April 26, 2021
false prophet & False brother Stair built His house in Canady's S.C. on Abominations & Perversion as Jeremiah had Clearly Proclaimed in : Jeremiah 22:13 ¶ Woe unto him that buildeth his house by unrighteousness, and his chambers by wrong; Not only the Building has Decayed and the House Dropped Through : Ecclesiastes 10:18 ¶ By much slothfulness the building decayeth; and through idleness of the hands the house droppeth through.But Rg Stair chose to Enjoy the Pleasures of Sin & by his Own Words about his Adulterous affairs " All The Women were Old Enough & We Had A Good Time". Totally Contrary to to Tesimony of Moses Who : Heb 11:24 By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; 25 Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, Than To Enjoy The Pleasures of Sin for a Season; 26 Esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt: for He Had Respect Unto the Recompence of The Reward. There is a Reward Coming Saint's for those Who Confess and Forsake Their Sin & Sinning Period. God bless brothers & sisters.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
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