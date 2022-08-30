003 Honey Austen Says 5 Bite Diet Principles Work

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Honey Austen Says the 5 Bite Diet Principles Work.
I am living proof that anyone, regardless of age, health or sex can lose. weight on this diet. I am 73 yrs old, with a history of CHF, TIS's, strokes, IBS, Harshimotots, Figromyalgia, 4 time survivor of cancer, and more!
It simply takes portion control and self-control. Yes, it's as easy as that... once you get past the first 3-5 days following the info here that is needed to reset your Hunger Stat. Even those days are not so bad.