Maria Zeee: Graham Hood & Katie Ashby-Koppens–1.1M Aussies Demand to Exit the WHO!

Former Qantas Pilot Graham Hood and Solicitor Katie Ashby-Koppens join Maria Zeee to discuss the 1.1M Australians that have joined forces to hold the Australian government accountable, and demand an exit to the WHO.
