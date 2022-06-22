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A Reverend & A Buddhist Discuss Supernatural Bible Changes w/Rev. Bill Bean: Merkaba Chakras #83
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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23 views • June 22, 2022

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we go deep into the supernatural bible changes, commonly known in pop culture as Mandela Effects with life-long bible researcher and pastor, Rev. Bill Bean. Many people worldwide who recall 1st hand experience of fond memories of certain bible verses, which now act as residual in movies and advertisements because the printed bible verses are not what many people recall. We’ll discuss if the supernatural Bible changes are trying to wake its readers up and give clues to what is happened to our reality? Rev. Bill Bean, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!


Everyone, grab the oldest bible you can find and let’s go over common scriptures that many believe have changed. 

Isaiah 11, 6 

Matthew 6, 9-13 

Mark 6, 14 

Genesis 1, 1 

Genesis 2, 1-4 

Matthew 18, 20 

Exodus 13, 12-15 

Isaiah 8, 12 

Mark 10, 27 

Ames 8, 11-12 

Daniel 7, 25 


Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other video sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms. 

https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras

https://rumble.com/c/c-889303

https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras

There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras


 For more information on Rev. Bill Bean’s offerings, please visit his website: https://www.billbeanwarrior.com/

https://billbean104.wixsite.com/my-site


 To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


 Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/


 #ReverendBillBean, #BibleChanges, #MandelaEffects, #SupernaturalBibleChanges, #LionWolfLamb, #OneWorldGovernment, #DevilBeastSystem, #OneWorldReligion, #OneWorldMoney, #TransgenderBibleChanges, #DefamationJesusTransgender, #DefamationDivineFeminine, #EmasculateMenInBible, #ChangingGenderRolesInBible, #DefamationNuclearFamilyInBible, #Consciousness, #Frequencies, #5D, #5thDimension, #Buddhism, #ParallelRealities, #RealityShifts, #Multiverse, #Spirituality, #PreLifePlanning, #Meditation, #Dimensions, #Interdimension, #TimeTravel

Keywords
one world governmentbuddhismbible changesparallel realitiesmandela effectsreality shiftsreveverend bill beandevil beast systemconsciousness metaphysicsmulitverselion and lamb scriptures
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