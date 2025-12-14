💥 (EXPLOSIVE DOCUMENTARY) RISE OF THE 144,000 AND THE RESURRECTION OF MANHOOD

The subject of the 144, 000 has caused more arguments than one can handle. what is the real truth about these people of the last days? is 144,000 a literal number or a symbolic one? I am going into subjects that you will probably never heard of before. of all the teachers online that are teaching of the 144,000 I see not one of them cover many things that I do here. they are only interpreting it from Revelation chapter 7 and 14. and not from the rest of scripture. and this is where a lot of error comes into play. there's so much I will go over because the 144,000 cannot be done in a short video. here's a short list of the things I go over in this video

144,000 is a literal number

The mystery of Revelation 10

what Will the 144,000 do?

what will happen during the Great tribulation?

Will the 144,000 perform miracles?

144,000 is the same army in Joel chapter 2

I go over this and many many more subjects and I know this is a lot to take in. but I feel this is necessary and needs to be done. We are getting closer and closer in this last hour for when events are going to start coming to pass. I know this video is 4 hours long and most don't want to spend that much time but I do not do things in short form. I like doing is complete of a job as I can. I can't emphasize this enough. and I just want to know and I am not a woman basher or anything like that. It is just sitting things back into Kingdom order as it was in the garden of Eden. and this last days move will be precipitated by the long-awaited 144,000.

