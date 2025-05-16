Worklogs Time Tracking & Timesheets

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4 views • 1 day ago

Worklogs is your all-in-one solution for tracking work hours, managing timesheets, and generating detailed time reports—perfect for teams and individuals who value transparency, accountability, and productivity.


🔧 Key Features

Simple Time Logging

Track your time with just a few clicks. Log hours manually or use timers to automatically track tasks in real-time.


Smart Timesheets

View your logged time in daily, weekly, or monthly timesheet formats. Customize views by project, task, or team member.


Automated Reports

Generate export-ready reports to analyze productivity, bill clients, or streamline payroll. Export to CSV, Excel, or PDF.


Jira Integration (Optional)

Seamlessly sync with Jira to auto-import work logs and issues. Enhance agile workflows and simplify sprint retrospectives.


Real-Time Dashboards

Visualize time data through graphs and summaries. Spot bottlenecks, monitor project budgets, and track utilization in real time.


Reminders & Notifications

Never miss a log with configurable reminders for daily or weekly submissions.


Team Collaboration

Assign tasks, monitor progress, and review timesheets in one centralized workspace.

 Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/9cq1KmX46Rk









time tracking in jiracapacity planning in jirajira time in status
