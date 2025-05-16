Worklogs Time Tracking & Timesheets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worklogs is your all-in-one solution for tracking work hours, managing timesheets, and generating detailed time reports—perfect for teams and individuals who value transparency, accountability, and productivity.
🔧 Key Features
Simple Time Logging
Track your time with just a few clicks. Log hours manually or use timers to automatically track tasks in real-time.
Smart Timesheets
View your logged time in daily, weekly, or monthly timesheet formats. Customize views by project, task, or team member.
Automated Reports
Generate export-ready reports to analyze productivity, bill clients, or streamline payroll. Export to CSV, Excel, or PDF.
Jira Integration (Optional)
Seamlessly sync with Jira to auto-import work logs and issues. Enhance agile workflows and simplify sprint retrospectives.
Real-Time Dashboards
Visualize time data through graphs and summaries. Spot bottlenecks, monitor project budgets, and track utilization in real time.
Reminders & Notifications
Never miss a log with configurable reminders for daily or weekly submissions.
Team Collaboration
Assign tasks, monitor progress, and review timesheets in one centralized workspace.
Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/9cq1KmX46Rk