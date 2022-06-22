Talking Fire: How science confirms Biblical truths.

Talking Fire: How science confirms Bible truths. 6-21-22

It seems the broad course for humanity was set in the first 3 chapters of the Bible. However, I think a couple of small injustices may have occurred. The Bible states, "And god said, "Let there be light"; and there was light." The instantaneous creation of light. What is the instantaneous creation of light? I know of one thing that is, an explosion. The number one theory science has come up with to explain creation is the big bang theory, an explosion. Is it possible some scientists peeked at God's paper?

Then in chapter 2 the Bible states, "but a mist(or flood) went up from the earth and watered the whole face of the ground-then the Lord God formed man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life." Likewise, the scientific community has determined that the building blocks necessary for life came from water. Could it be that some scientists took a peek at God's paper?

Then the Bible states, "So out of the ground the Lord God formed every beast of the field and bird of the air and brought them to the man to see what he would call them; and whatever the man called every living creature, that was its name." This logically was a long process of yes and no, I would imagine the man asked the Lord God what he thought of the names as the process took place. I have heard it said that all people worldwide nod their heads the same way for yes and for no. Left to right or horizontally across the ground or world for no, and up and down or vertically from earth to the heavens and the Lord God for yes. It is also possible that this process was educational as well, as the Bible then states, "The man gave names to all the cattle, and to the birds of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for man there was not found a helper fit for him." This seems like it could have been a question-and-answer period determining what characteristics the man would want in a helper.

It seems fitting if this was an educational experience for the man, of course the Lord God is an excellent teacher, because the man, thousands of years later came to these same two conclusions concerning creation as the Lord God describes in the Bible.

Then in chapter 3 the Lord God says to the serpent or devil, "upon your belly you shall go, and dust you shall eat all the days of your life." Then to Adam the Lord God says, "you are dust, and to dust you shall return." Human beings leave trails of dust in the form of dead skin cells everywhere they go. Could this dust be the bait the Lord God uses to determine which people he will use when in Ezekiel 38 he states, "and I will turn you about, and put hooks into your jaws, and I will bring you forth."? Have a great day.





