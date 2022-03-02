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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/03/22 Causes of RLS (restless leg syndrome)
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/03/22 Causes of RLS (restless leg syndrome)
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Air Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing Black History Month. Recommending his book and CD "Black Gene Lies" to educate people that there are no genetic diseases. Also citing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing similar populations and the numbers of infections and deaths. Asserting that differences in numbers are due to differences in diets.
Pearls of Wisdom

Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers

Wendy has several health challenges including hypothyroidism, Bipolar disorder and spinal stenosis.

Nima has a friend diagnosed with endometriosis.

John has questions about RLS (restless leg syndrome).

David has a friend diagnosed with sacoidosis.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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