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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/03/22 Causes of RLS (restless leg syndrome)
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82 views • February 04, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/03/22 Causes of RLS (restless leg syndrome)
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
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Air Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing Black History Month. Recommending his book and CD "Black Gene Lies" to educate people that there are no genetic diseases. Also citing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing similar populations and the numbers of infections and deaths. Asserting that differences in numbers are due to differences in diets.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers
Wendy has several health challenges including hypothyroidism, Bipolar disorder and spinal stenosis.
Nima has a friend diagnosed with endometriosis.
John has questions about RLS (restless leg syndrome).
David has a friend diagnosed with sacoidosis.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing Black History Month. Recommending his book and CD "Black Gene Lies" to educate people that there are no genetic diseases. Also citing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing similar populations and the numbers of infections and deaths. Asserting that differences in numbers are due to differences in diets.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers
Wendy has several health challenges including hypothyroidism, Bipolar disorder and spinal stenosis.
Nima has a friend diagnosed with endometriosis.
John has questions about RLS (restless leg syndrome).
David has a friend diagnosed with sacoidosis.
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