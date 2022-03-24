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Covid Special Report | Beyond the Cover
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110 views • March 24, 2022
In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews Rebecca Terrell about The New American’s April 11, 2022 special report on Covid. Terrell, who is a senior editor of The New American, described the highlights of this special report, very much including the cover story by mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone titled “Why Did So Many Fall for the Covid Narrative?” Terrill points to several examples of how Americans are waking up to Covid lies, and also stresses the importance of people paying attention to what is happening and applying critical-thinking skills to avoid being fooled again, whether about Covid or other issues.
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