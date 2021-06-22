Smoking Gun Evidence Shows CCP Virus Is a Gain of Function Product Based on Zhoushan Bat Coronavirus

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6/4/2021 Dr. Li-Meng Yan: The evidence that shows the CCP virus isn’t a natural virus, but a virus that had a gain of function research. The Zhoushan bat virus is the only virus close to the CCP virus. The E protein keeps 100% identical, while the dominant functional S protein keeps over 30% difference, and most of the other segments keep like 4% to 5% difference, which is really inconsistent with the nature evolution theory