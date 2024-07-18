Unbreakable! Straight out of Prison, Peter Navarro's Full Speech at the RNC - July 17, 2024

(July 17, 2024) Watch Peter Navarro speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI.





“I went to prison, so you won’t have to. I am your wake-up call.”





“Guess what? They did not break me. And they will never break Donald Trump.”





“On election day, America will hold these lawfare jackals accountable.”





Source: https://rumble.com/v57dgpv-watch-peter-navarro-speaks-at-2024-rnc-in-milwaukee-wi-7172024.html



