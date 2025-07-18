We’re thriving in Babylon!

found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: What is on your heart right now that you want to communicate to the audience?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I think the most important thing is that talk I gave last in West Palm Beach at the Thrive 25. So what's on my heart is Thriving in Babylon. We're not simply surviving. We're having lots of fun.

And it's from a book by Larry Osborne, Thriving in Babylon. We're Daniel and Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, and we're in the lion's den. We're the best and the brightest, and we won't eat your food. We've given you the solutions. They're right there. It's powdered. It's liquid, if you can just stay away from the medical deities.

Leave the medical deities. Stay out of the grocery store, it's not food. Get your kids out of those schools. Immunization is not vaccination. Do not allow anybody to bully you into CAIR in California. Come on, kids, don't let them put you into anger and fear. React 19. Follow the Silenced. You know. Watch that beautiful Ron Johnson and that beautiful job. Polly Tommy, every one of those, CHD, Brian Hooker, Dr Sullivan, we got the hearing we thought we'd never hear. It's yesterday, aired on the HighWire, the Senate hearing. Thank you, Ron Johnson, thank you for everything. You're bearing it. He's seen all this data. He knows my words, and he knows yours too, and he's doing a great job. He said the exact right words all the way through.

