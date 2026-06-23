THE SAFETY NET IS ALREADY THERE: The Parallel Financial System Built in Secret





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7bo5dc-the-cage-the-crown-and-the-old-worlds-last-ritual.html





Captain James Cook stuck a flag in the east coast of Australia a day before the French explorer arrived. And with that simple act, the UK secured an entire continent. Does that make sense? No. But in the world of Admiralty law, it was binding. And for centuries, the Committee of 300 has used such absurd rules to enslave the planet.





In this masterclass, retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi reveals how the white hats are using the old system's own rules to destroy it. The same imbecilic legal framework that gave us COVID mandates, stolen elections, and global debt slavery is now being turned against its creators.





Bosi explains the genius of the transition: the white hats built a parallel financial system years ago. They've been stockpiling oil offshore, preparing supply chain buffers, and laying the foundation for a shock so short and survivable that the people will barely feel the drop. The safety net is already in place.





Now the transition is on the cusp. The old system will crumble. The shock will come. But it will be brief, survivable, and followed by the dawning of the Golden Age.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.