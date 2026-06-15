Iranian FM Baghaei says US bears full responsibility for enforcing the MoU - people of the region will not accept any action by the Zionist regime without American coordination & complicity

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says America bears full responsibility for enforcing the MoU — because the people of the region will not accept any action by the Zionist regime without American coordination and complicity. Any breach by US allies in the region falls on Washington too.

Adding:

Looks like Ansarallah was not included in the MOU.....



From an UKMTO warning: A tanker was approached by an armed skiff with 4 crew southeast of Aden and fired upon with an RPG.



The crew of the skiff opened fire on the vessel. Authorities are investigating.

Adding:

Iran comes out on top as deal is reached with US



As the deal between the US and Iran has been confirmed by officials on both sides, a 14-point draft resolution has been presented, Mehr News Agency reports.



The memorandum includes:



➡️ An immediate and permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.



➡️ US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.



➡️ End of the naval blockade and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.



➡️ US military withdrawal from areas surrounding Iran.



➡️ Suspension of oil-related sanctions and restoration of Iran’s access to its revenues.



➡️ $300 billion in reconstruction funding from the US and its allies.



➡️ 60 days of negotiations toward a final agreement focused on Iran’s nuclear program and broad sanctions relief.



➡️ No new US troops or sanctions during the negotiation period.



➡️ Release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the negotiation period.



➡️ Iran’s missile program and its support for regional allied groups would be excluded from the talks.



💪As Iran is set to emerge stronger than before, with a stronger economy and enhanced regional influence, the US is forced to accept a harsh reality: the war is lost, weapon stockpiles are depleted, and the American economy has been dealt a significant blow.



🤡Likely not the outcome Bibi and Don wanted when they started the war back in February…

Adding:... from a clip of Trump speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron from G7 today :

Trump on Lebanon:

We do want to see if we can straighten out the Lebanon thing, because it just seems to never end.



And that's a mini version of what we were doing. But it should not be tough.



Hezbollah. We have to have a little talk with them.

(what about a strong talk to your dear old friend Bibi?) oh yeah, the Epstein files... Cynthia





@DDGeopolitics