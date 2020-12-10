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Tim Bence: Canaanite Altars and the Fed. Part 2 of 2
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71 views • December 10, 2020
Tim Bence on Canaanite Altars and their involvement in the founding of the Federal Reserve System. Initial Aldrich Bill draft of Federal Reserve Act formulated in Jekyll Island. Indian child abuse. Jesuit connections.
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