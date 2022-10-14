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Tucker Carlson SLAMS AOC over support for war in Ukraine after she was called out during a recent town hall.
A member of the crowd said: "You originally ran as an outsider yet you've been voting to start this war in Ukraine! You're voting to start a third nuclear war with Russia and China!"
One of the protesters, Joe Vega, tweeted a video of the confrontation and wrote, “my friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman @AOC on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis. I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace?”
Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/must-watch-aoc-gets-absolutely-chewed-former-supporters-pro-war-funding-ukrainian-nazis-video/
https://rumble.com/v1nw2t0-tucker-carlson-slams-aoc-over-support-for-war-in-ukraine..html