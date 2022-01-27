28 Kim March’s (Aust1) 3 minutes of power from My wrap up of: Perth: Worldwide Rally for Freedom Jan. 22nd 2022 MVI_1350

Kim March, W.A. Coordinator for Riccardo Bosi’s Australia One, stood out like a star against a dark sky with her succinct outline of what A1 intends to do to save Australia.

In searing heat, around 40 Celsius, we gathered in the thousands at Forrest Place, central Perth, on concrete and surrounded by buildings, with the radiant heat maybe around 50 Celsius, to show our support for human rights, especially fully-informed medical consent, and our opposition to all manner of restrictions imposed upon us by the McGowan government, the federal government, and the Covid-19 injection of children. The morale-boosting effects of our coming together was huge, the speakers, as always, were great, and the entertainment delightful. Our march included a vigil outside Government House in St Georges Terrace, and we conducted the last half of the afternoon at Supreme Court Gardens for more speeches and entertainment. The relief when finally on the green lawns was heavenly.