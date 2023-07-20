Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot Part 3 - Utilitarian Faction

Part 3
All people who took the shot can be called a "vax" or a "vaxed", also an "abnormal", "impure", or an "inorganic".
The people who took the shot AND regret it are called a "vax" or a "vaxed", or also a shot "regret", "repentant", or "penitent".
The people who did not take the shot are called a "Normal", "Pure", or an "Organic". Also a reasoning, thinking, and perceptive human-being who is an independent, logical, and critical thinker, who is resolved, resolute, and strong-willed. And, called their name without definition, description, or explanation.
#definitions #zealot #fanatic #energumen #sadist #schadenfreude #henchman #lackey #flunkey #sycophant #toady #minion #jellyfish #flipflopper #backtracker #untrustworthy #deceitful #twofaced #fraud #phony #fake #abnormal #impure #inorganic #regret #repentant #penitent #Normal #Pure #Organic #reasoning #thinking #perceptive #independent #logical #critical #resolved #resolute #strongwilled
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.