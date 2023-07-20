Create New Account
Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot Part 3 - Utilitarian Faction
Published a day ago

Part 3

All people who took the shot can be called a "vax" or a "vaxed", also an "abnormal", "impure", or an "inorganic".

The people who took the shot AND regret it are called a "vax" or a "vaxed", or also a shot "regret", "repentant", or "penitent".

The people who did not take the shot are called a "Normal", "Pure", or an "Organic". Also a reasoning, thinking, and perceptive human-being who is an independent, logical, and critical thinker, who is resolved, resolute, and strong-willed. And, called their name without definition, description, or explanation.


