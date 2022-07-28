Situation Update: World Banks And Crime Families Running Scared!! Meet Your Real Enemy!! Patriot World News; You Heard It Here First!!

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Video Sources:

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/more-food-supply-problems-blamed-on-intense-heat-and-dry-conditions

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-great-reset-global-food-system-cola/

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/ruling-class-mulls-emergency-declaration-over-monkeypox

https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-russia-claims-ukraine-provocations-against-europes-largest-nuclear-plant-could-result-in-catastrophe/

https://headlineusa.com/fbi-continues-interfering-w-elections/

https://thenewamerican.com/grassley-fbi-deep-sixed-negative-411-on-hunter-biden/

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-is-a-depopulation-agenda

https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/07/recent-developments-with-russia-and-the-world-point-inexorably-to-a-new-world-order/



















