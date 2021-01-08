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Your Life Has Changed Greatly, Yes. Wait there is alot more to come.
Ali3Nabsolushun
Ali3Nabsolushun
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44 views • January 08, 2021
the great reset is going to bring so many things new to us that it's just going to be a whole spinning mind in our heads we won't know how fast we've been hit until it's all said and done. As you can see people now are not really cluing in by the amount of people masking up and breathing in their own CO2 while the world governments tell us that CO2 is dangerous to breathe and we have to do something about it so think about that my friends that's what's being talked about in the great reset.side note most governments also have a labor law where if you're working in a confined space in the oxygen isn't sufficiently at least 19.5%. you can't work in there without oxygen supplementation. labor code Canada and U.S.A. for sure anyway.
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