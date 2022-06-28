Do you think government registers estates in trust solely for your benefit and private advantage?

60 views • June 28, 2022

Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬

Blog http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.

Selfishness is the root of all evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.