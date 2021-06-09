© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake News Strikes Again - Now India!
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • June 09, 2021
Definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting different results. Definition of sanity is doing something over and over again and expecting the same results. Sadly, globalists exhibit sanity and the masses display insanity. Don't be one of the manipulated masses.
Should civilization survive... www.hudok.info
(AAA) Arbitration Award for Americans
Should civilization survive... www.hudok.info
(AAA) Arbitration Award for Americans
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.