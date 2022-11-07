Ex-CIA Analyst Frank Snepp – CIA Since Long Ago - Planting Dis-information Propaganda, To Main Stream Media to Succeed in CIA Agendas. - It's STILL HAPPENING!

Please watch this detailed explanation from former CIA analyst Frank Snepp about how the newspapers and magazines you were taught to regard as mainstream and reliable have always eagerly served as disinformation megaphones for the CIA and the US Security State. That's still true.
The video is obviously old. However we can see that these activities are still active through BBC, Reuters, CNN, the Washington Post, The Atlantic, the New York Times, and most directly on social media like NAFO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.