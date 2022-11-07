Create New Account
Ex-CIA Analyst Frank Snepp – CIA Since Long Ago - Planting Dis-information Propaganda, To Main Stream Media to Succeed in CIA Agendas. - It's STILL HAPPENING!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 22 days ago

Please watch this detailed explanation from former CIA analyst Frank Snepp about how the newspapers and magazines you were taught to regard as mainstream and reliable have always eagerly served as disinformation megaphones for the CIA and the US Security State. That's still true.

The video is obviously old. However we can see that these activities are still active through BBC, Reuters, CNN, the Washington Post, The Atlantic, the New York Times, and most directly on social media like NAFO.

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

