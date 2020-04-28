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Is COVID-19 Really An Exosome and Not A Virus? | Dr. Andrew Kaufman Coronavirus Study
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59 views • April 28, 2020
Dr. Andrew Kaufman's research shows COVID-19 is an exosome which exists normally in our lung cell fluid.
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Full story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/dr-andrew-kaufman-is-covid-19-an-exosome/
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