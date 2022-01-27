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General Flynn | 11 Wins for America!!! Incremental Victories As America ReAwakens!!!
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General Flynn | 11 Big Wins for America!!! Incremental Victories and Reasons to Celebrate
Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/
The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
The Liars At the World Health Organization Crack Under the Pressure:
"Some Countries Are Using Boosters to Kill Children." - Tedros (W.H.O. Director) - https://rumble.com/vstc2p-some-countries-are-using-boosters-to-kill-children.-tedros-w.h.o.-director.html
The World Is Now Discovering How the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) / COVID-19 Tests Were False Callibrated to Inflate the Number of COVID-19 Cases & Deaths - https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html
The Nefarious Great Reset Narrative Pushers Are Being Exposed:
Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles - https://nypost.com/2022/01/13/queen-elizabeth-strips-prince-andrew-of-royal-and-military-titles/
Chris Cuomo fired from CNN over involvement with brother Andrew’s scandals https://nypost.com/2021/12/04/chris-cuomo-fired-from-cnn-over-involvement-with-brother-andrews-scandals/
Ghislaine Maxwell Ends Fight to Protect Men Involved With Epstein; Names Could Be Revealed
“Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to protect the identity of eight johns who allegedly had sex with young women she and her billionaire pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein procured for them.
A lawyer for Maxwell stated in a letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska this week that she would no longer object to the identities of the “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.” - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/ghislaine-maxwell-will-no-longer-fight-to-keep-names-of-8-john-does-secret/
“In a court filing on Wednesday, Giuffre asked a federal judge to unseal the names of eight "John Does." These anonymous individuals weren't parties to the lawsuit and whose lawyers have kept their names secret out of concern of embarrassment or media attention.” https://www.newsweek.com/ghislaine-maxwell-ends-fight-protect-men-involved-epstein-names-could-revealed-1669757
General Flynn | 11 Big Wins for America!!! Incremental Victories and Reasons to Celebrate
Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/
The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
The Liars At the World Health Organization Crack Under the Pressure:
"Some Countries Are Using Boosters to Kill Children." - Tedros (W.H.O. Director) - https://rumble.com/vstc2p-some-countries-are-using-boosters-to-kill-children.-tedros-w.h.o.-director.html
The World Is Now Discovering How the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) / COVID-19 Tests Were False Callibrated to Inflate the Number of COVID-19 Cases & Deaths - https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html
The Nefarious Great Reset Narrative Pushers Are Being Exposed:
Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles - https://nypost.com/2022/01/13/queen-elizabeth-strips-prince-andrew-of-royal-and-military-titles/
Chris Cuomo fired from CNN over involvement with brother Andrew’s scandals https://nypost.com/2021/12/04/chris-cuomo-fired-from-cnn-over-involvement-with-brother-andrews-scandals/
Ghislaine Maxwell Ends Fight to Protect Men Involved With Epstein; Names Could Be Revealed
“Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to protect the identity of eight johns who allegedly had sex with young women she and her billionaire pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein procured for them.
A lawyer for Maxwell stated in a letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska this week that she would no longer object to the identities of the “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.” - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/ghislaine-maxwell-will-no-longer-fight-to-keep-names-of-8-john-does-secret/
“In a court filing on Wednesday, Giuffre asked a federal judge to unseal the names of eight "John Does." These anonymous individuals weren't parties to the lawsuit and whose lawyers have kept their names secret out of concern of embarrassment or media attention.” https://www.newsweek.com/ghislaine-maxwell-ends-fight-protect-men-involved-epstein-names-could-revealed-1669757
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