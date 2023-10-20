Create New Account
Metabolic Approach to Cancer with Dr. Nasha Winters
channel image
The Karlfeldt Center
5 Subscribers
17 views
Published 17 hours ago

Dr. Winters’s first experience with cancer was at the age of 19. She was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer and given only a few months to live. The metabolic approach to cancer stems from her nearly three decades of personal and professional experience in the field of integrative oncology.


In this episode, learn:

Mental and Metabolic Health and Midocrondira Function

Vagal Nerve 10: Body and Trauma

Cancer's Directly Links to Insulin Growth Factor Response

Healing with Sound and Frequencies, Breathwork & Sleep

Critical Path Forward for Self: Test, Access, Address, Don't Guess

Mental, Emotional, Spiritual Response that creates the Biography of your Biology.


