Metabolic Approach to Cancer with Dr. Nasha Winters

Dr. Winters’s first experience with cancer was at the age of 19. She was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer and given only a few months to live. The metabolic approach to cancer stems from her nearly three decades of personal and professional experience in the field of integrative oncology.
In this episode, learn:
Mental and Metabolic Health and Midocrondira Function
Vagal Nerve 10: Body and Trauma
Cancer's Directly Links to Insulin Growth Factor Response
Healing with Sound and Frequencies, Breathwork & Sleep
Critical Path Forward for Self: Test, Access, Address, Don't Guess
Mental, Emotional, Spiritual Response that creates the Biography of your Biology.
