https://gettr.com/post/p2dpxqe6b93

4/5/2023 【Nicole with Kathleen Winn】 Fellow fighter Nicole: The CCP’s agents in the U.S. are not necessarily Chinese. Some Americans working in government agencies may collude with the CCP for financial gains and actually want the CCP to stay in power. The U.S. could weaken the CCP's stranglehold on the U.S. by sanctioning the 100 families of the CCP kleptocrats.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/5/2023 【妮可接受采访Kathleen Winn】妮可战友：中共在美国的代理人并不一定是中国人，许多在美国政府机构工作的美国人为了金钱利益和中共勾兑，并希望中共掌权。美国可以通过制裁中共的大约100个盗国贼家族来消弱中共对美国的控制。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



